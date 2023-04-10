Canada, United States compete for top spot in Group A at Women's Worlds on TSN

The latest chapter in the Canada vs. United States rivalry gets underway tonight as the two powerhouses face off for top spot in Group A at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship.

Watch Canada take on the United States at the Women’s Worlds LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Americans have piled on the goals in their first three round robin games so far, netting 22 and allowing four.

Defender Caroline Harvey (two goals and four assists) and forward Taylor Heise (one goal and five assists) lead the team in scoring with six points each. The quartet of captain Hilary Knight, Alex Carpenter, Abby Roque and Abbey Murphy are not far behind with all four scoring twice with five points.

The United States also boast the best power play in the tournament so far at 50 per cent, with four goals on eight opportunities. In contrast, the Canadians will look to get their power play going tonight, as they have just three goals in 13 opportunities.

Sarah Fillier, who led Canada in scoring at the 2022 worlds with five goals and 11 points, is the team’s leading scorer once again with three goals and five points through the first three games.

Blayre Turnbull has elevated her play so far in the tournament with a goal and four assists through three games, already matching her previous career-high at a worlds (three goals and five points in seven games in 2022).

The line of Fillier, Sarah Nurse and Natalie Spooner, who returns to the team five months after giving birth to her son, has been particularly effective for Canada with the trio combining for seven goals and 12 points.

In goal, the duo of Ann-Renee Desbiens and Emerance Maschmeyer have allowed just one goal through the first three games.

For the Americans, 23-year Aerin Frankel, has started two of three games, with a .919 save percentage and 1.50 goals-against average. The 2021 Patty Kazmeier Award winner served primarily as the third goaltender the previous two tournaments, playing in only one game last year.

At the 2022 worlds, the United States beat Canada 5-2 in the final round robin game to claim top spot in Group A but Canada walked away with the ultimate prize in the end, beating the Americans 2-1 in the final for their second consecutive gold medal.