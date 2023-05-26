The 2023 IIHF World Championship continues with semifinal Saturday where Canada and the United States will take on two unlikely opponents.

Saturday begins with Canada taking on host Latvia, competing for a medal at an IIHF tournament for the first time in the nation's history.

Watch Canada face Latvia LIVE at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

After going 3-2-0-2 in the preliminary round, Latvia upset Sweden (5-1-1-0) by holding on to a 3-1 victory during their quarter-final game on Thursday.

Forward Miks Indrasis scored nearly six minutes into the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Defenceman Janis Jaks added a late power-play marker that sealed the victory.

Dans Locmelis also scored for Latvia.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Arturs Silovs stood on his head in the victory by stopping 40 of 41 shots.

Canada (4-1-1-1) punched their ticket into the semifinal after defeating the other host nation, Finland, 4-1 on Thursday afternoon.

The Canadians received goals from forwards Jack Quinn, Sam Blais, Tyler Toffoli, and Mike Carcone and tused a stout defensive effort to shut down any momentum Finland tried to create,

Montreal Canadiens netminder Samuel Montembeault had the answer almost every time Finland did find a way to break through Canada's defence, stopping 27 of 28 shots.

Canada is looking to make it into the gold-medal game for the fourth time in five years and trying to win their 28th championship.

In the other semifinal, the United States will take on a surprising German squad for the right to play for gold.

Germany finished fourth in Group A with a 4-0-0-3 record and managed to surprise Group B winner Switzerland (6-0-1-0) with a 3-1 victory on Thursday in the quarter-final.

Watch the United States take on Germany LIVE at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

With the score tied 1-1 in the second period, Germany received two goals in 36 seconds from Buffalo Sabres forward John Peterka and San Jose Sharks forward Nico Sturm to take the 3-1 lead.

Goaltender Mathias Niederberger finished off Switzerland by stopping 29 of 30 shots to secure the victory.

The United States enter Saturday's semifinal as the tournament's only undefeated team going 6-1-0-0 in the group round and easily handled Czechia in a 3-0 win in the quarter-final on Thursday.

Calgary Flames prospect Matt Coronato, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier, and Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Nick Perbix all scored for the United States while Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped all 15 shots he faced.

The Americans were able to limit Czechia to only two shots in the first period and four shots in the third period while carrying out the victory.

USA is looking to make their first gold-medal game in the country's history at the event under the modern format and its third gold medal overall.