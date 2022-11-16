Canada drops decision to United States as Rivalry Series opener goes to shootout

Hefford: 'It's going to go down to the last second of any game with these two teams'

KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada kicked off the seven-game Rivalry Series with a 4-3 shootout loss to the United States on Tuesday night at Prospera Place.

Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter scored for the United States in the shootout. Loren Gabel was stopped by American goaltender Nicole Hensley to end the game as all four Canadian shooters came up empty.

Hensley also stoned Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin on a penalty shot with 39.2 seconds left in overtime.

Emily Clark put Canada ahead at 6:25 of the third period when she tipped in a Renata Fast point shot. But Carpenter shovelled in a loose puck on the power play to tie it with 89 seconds remaining in regulation.

Knight and Hannah Brandt beat Canadian goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer to stake the Americans to a 2-0 lead. Canada's Claire Thompson and Poulin answered with goals 62 seconds apart midway through the second period.

The second game goes Thursday in Kamloops, B.C. The United States will host Sunday in Seattle.

Canada’s roster for the first three games of the women's hockey series features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year.

Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title last September in Denmark. Canada beat the Americans 3-2 in the Olympic final last February in Beijing.

Canada went 3-1-1 against the U.S. in last season’s Rivalry Series, which was cut short by the pandemic.

The U.S. will host the fourth game of the series Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nevada. Remaining dates and locations have yet to be announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.