Canada, United States scoreless after first period in gold medal game at Women's Worlds

Canada and the United States are scoreless after the first period in the gold-medal game at the IIHF Women’s World Championship in Czechia.

Canada outshot the United States 14-8 in the first period.

Team USA forward Tessa Janecke got a big scoring chance midway through the opening frame as she jumped on an Erin Ambrose giveaway for the breakaway but Ann-Renee Desbiens made the save.

Canada’s Laura Stacey got a Grade A chance minutes later as she streaked down the right wing but missed the net.

Prior to the game, Canada forward Daryl Watts was ruled eligible to play in the gold medal game by the IIHF. She was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for head contact in the semifinal against Finland after she got Finnish captain Michelle Karvinen up high early in the third period but the IIHF did not give Watts any supplemental discipline.

Canada beat the United States in the gold medal game in last year's tournament 6-5 on an overtime goal from Danielle Serdachny.