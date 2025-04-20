Canada, United States tied after second period in gold medal game at Women's Worlds

Canada and the United States are tied 2-2 after the second period in the gold medal game at the IIHF Women's World Championship in Czechia.

American defender Caroline Harvey opened the scoring eight minutes into the second period as she gathered up the puck and went top shelf on Ann-Renee Desbiens for the 1-0 lead.

Abbey Murphy doubled the USA lead 30 seconds later as she took advantage of a rebound Desbiens lost track of to make it 2-0.

Danielle Serdachny would cut the Americans’ lead in half less than a minute later as USA goalie Aerin Frankel kicked out a rebound on a shot from Julia Gosling right to Serdachny, who made no mistake to make it 2-1.

Canada would tie the game 2-2 shortly after as Jenn Gardiner got her sixth of the tournament off a behind the net pass from captain Marie-Philip Poulin to beat Frankel.

The Canadians got the first power play of the game with American forward Lacey Eden in the box for tripping halfway through the period but the USA killed it off.

The United States went to the box again minutes later with a hooking call on defender Megan Keller but Canada failed to take advantage.