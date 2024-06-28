Sidney Crosby, Brayden Point, Brad Marchand, Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid are Canada's first six players selected for next year's 4 Nations Face-off, it was announced Friday.

The four-team tournament made up of NHL players features teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the U.S. makes its debut next year and will be held Feb. 12 to Feb. 20 in Montreal and Boston.

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper will lead Team Canada at the tournament, and the federation also announced he would coach Canada's men's team at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Sweden and Finland named their first six roster players earlier on Friday, with Sweden selecting Victor Hedman, Erik Karlsson, Gustav Forsling, Filip Forsberg, Mika Zibanejad and William Nylander. Finland's first six are Juuse Saros, Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen, Alex Barkov, Mikko Rantanen and Sebastian Aho.

The U.S. is also scheduled to reveal its roster on Friday.

