Canada-US Rivalry Series will wrap in Halifax and Summerside, PEI

CALGARY — The Rivalry Series between the Canadian and American women's hockey teams will return in 2024-25, with Atlantic Canada hosting the final two games.

Hockey Canada and USA Hockey announced the schedule for the five-game series Tuesday.

The fourth game will be played Feb. 6 at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, and Summerside, P.E.I., will hold the finale on Feb. 8 at Credit Union Place.

The series will start with three games in the United States: San Jose, Calif. on Nov. 6, West Valley City, Utah, on Nov. 8 and Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 10.

Canada won four straight games to take last season's seven-game Rivalry Series.

The series was introduced as a three-game event in 2018-19. Canada has won three of the previous four series.

"The series has been a must-see event for hockey fans across Canada since 2018, and it has been instrumental in helping to grow the girls' and women's game across North America," Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Katherine Henderson said in a release. "We look forward to once again treating fans to five great hockey games and leaving a lasting impact and legacy in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island this season."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.