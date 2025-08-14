Canada, USA clash in Hlinka Gretzky Cup semis

Historic rivals will clash on Friday as Canada and the United States will battle in the semifinals at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Brno, Czechia.

Watch Canada take on the United States LIVE Friday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Canada advanced to the semis after an emphatic 5-0 win over the host Czechs in their final preliminary game on Wednesday. Osoyoos, B.C.’s Liam Ruck scored twice, including once during Canada’s four-goal third period to lead the offence.

“We are playing great countries at this tournament, and obviously we would like to have some (goals) a little earlier in games, but we are expecting to play a similar type of game in the semifinals and medal game," said Canada head coach Mathieu Turcotte.

"We know those are going to be tight games and we will need to stick to our structure and stay patient, and find a way to close out games when it counts the most.”

Canada finished the preliminary round a perfect 3-0 after earlier wins over Finland and Switzerland.

"(The United States) is always a great team at any level, and they play fast," Ruck said. "We need to be ready to match that in the semifinals, and we have a good, deep team so we are ready for the challenge.”

Mathis Preston, Ethan Belchetz, and Adam Valentini lead Canada with five points through three games.

The United States finished their preliminary round at 2-1, collecting wins over Slovakia and Germany, while falling to Sweden.

Finland will battle Sweden in the other semifinal. Slovakia and Czechia will face off for fifth place, while Germany and Switzerland battle for 7th.