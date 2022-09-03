How does Canada slow down the Americans with gold on the line?

It's deja vu for members of Team Canada and USA as they meet for the second time this calendar year in a gold-medal game.

Just months removed from Canada's gold-medal win over the U.S. at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the two meet again. This time, Canada looks to defend its title at the 2022 Women's World Hockey Championship.

To get to this point, both teams handled their business in the semi-final games.

Canada cruised to an 8-1 win over Switzerland on Saturday on the backs of Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Fillier, Brianne Jenner and a number of other Canadian offensive threats.

Netminder Ann-Renée Desbiens also did her part, allowing only one goal on the afternoon as her shutout streak was held to four periods.

"It's going to be hard to sleep tonight," Canadian forward Jesse Eldridge told TSN following their win over Switzerland.

"I know we know we're ready in that room and we know what it's going to take and we're going to do it together."

The USA had a similar performance in its semi-final game against Czechia. Preliminary tournament leaders Amanda Kessel and Taylor Heise had a multi-point game while Hillary Knight scored a pair of goals in their 10-1 win on Saturday.

In the prior meeting between these two teams, USA emerged victorious, defeating Canada 5-2 in the final preliminary game of the tournament.

Since then, USA has gone on to post back-to-back double-digit wins.

Standing in their way of another one-sided game is Desbiens. While she hasn't been heavily contested, much like in Beijing, she is known to rise to the occasion as she made 38 saves on 40 shots to win gold.

"Playing for a gold medal, to represent your country and bring it back home to Canada - it's a pretty special feeling," said Canadian forward Sarah Nurse. "I have goosebumps right now thinking about it and we're very excited."