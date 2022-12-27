The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship continues Wednesday as Canada takes on Germany in their second game of the tournament.

Canada is looking to bounce back after they opened the World Juniors with a 5-2 loss to Czechia on Boxing Day.

Czechia scored three goals in the second period, led by two-point outings from David Spacek and Stanislav Svozil. Canadian goaltender Ben Gaudreau was pulled midway through the second period in favour of Thomas Milic after allowing all five markers on 17 shots.

According to Canada head coach Dennis Williams, Milic – who plays for the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds – will get the start on Wednesday.

Germany opened their tournament with a 1-0 loss to Sweden on Tuesday. Montreal Canadiens prospect Adam Engstrom scored the lone goal of the game while Sweden’s Carl Lindbom stopped all 28 shots he faced for the shutout. German goaltender Nikita Quapp made 44 saves in the losing effort.

Nineteen-year-old Bennet Rossmy led Germany with four goals at this past summer’s rescheduled competition and returns to help lead Germany’s attack alongside Julian Lutz, a second-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes, who is playing in his first World Juniors.

Canada is led by Regina Pats star Connor Bedard – the projected No. 1 overall pick in next summer’s NHL Draft – and captain Shane Wright of the Seattle Kraken. Each player scored in Canada’s loss on Monday.

