Canada will kick off it's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday night against Nigeria.

With Group B tagged the ‘Group of Death’ at this year’s tournament that also includes host Australia – ranked 10th in the world – and Ireland, a strong start for Canada will go a long way in helping their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

Nigeria advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2019 Women's World Cup and is looking to match that success again this year.

The Super Falcons traditionally have been the strongest team in Africa, with nine Women’s Africa Cup of Nations titles and eight World Cup appearances. This year, however, Nigeria is entering the World Cup with disappointment after placing fourth in in the continental championship a year ago.

Currently the No. 7-ranked team in the world, Canada is looking to build off their Olympic gold medal win in Tokyo.

The World Cup has not bred as much success for Canada compared to the Olympics, with their best finish coming 20 years ago in 2003 where they finished fourth.

In 2019, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Sweden in a 1-0 loss.

How to watch 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Canada vs. Nigeria

When: Thursday, July 20

Pregame Start Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Main Coverage: 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT

