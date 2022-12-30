Canada vs. Sweden: How to watch, stream 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship

The round robin portion of the 2023 World Junior Championship concludes on Saturday with Canada taking on Sweden in the New Years Eve classic.

After losing their opening game to Czechia on 5-3 on Monday, Canada bounced back with a vengeance by trouncing Germany 11-2 on Wednesday and then drubbing Austria 11-0 on Thursday.

Watch Saturday's game LIVE at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Regina Pats superstar Connor Bedard led the way on Thursday against Austria registering two goals and four assists while Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven added a goal and three assists.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy and Anaheim Ducks prospect Nathan Gaucher each had three point nights while Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright, Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther, Vegas Golden Knights prospect Zach Dean, Ducks prospect Tyson Hinds, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan, and University of Michigan standout Adam Fantilli each contributed goals.

San Jose Sharks prospect Benjamin Gaudreau bounced back from his opening game defeat to Czechia with a 12-save shutout victory.

Bedard's two goals ties him with Jordan Eberle on the all-time scoring list with Jordan Eberle and will look to set the new mark against Sweden on Saturday.

Sweden sits atop Group A with a 2-1-0-0 record and are a point ahead of Czechia and two points clear of Canada.

They are coming off a tight 3-2 overtime victory over Czechia and can seal Group A with a win against Canada.

Canada needs needs to defeat Sweden and for Germany to upset Czechia on Saturday in order to have a chance at winning Group A.

How to watch 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Sweden

When: Saturday, Dec. 31

Main Coverage: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca, TSN App

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.