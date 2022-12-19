Team Canada begins preparation for the 2023 World Juniors on Monday when they take on Switzerland in pre-tournament play.

You can watch the game LIVE on TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App with coverage starting at 6pm et/3pm pt. from Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.

Having won gold for the 19th time in tournament history in the delayed 2022 world juniors, Canada brings an experienced roster to Moncton in their quest to repeat as champions.

There are eight returning players from the summer World Juniors for Canada and an additional two players - Shane Wright and Dylan Guenther - who played in the tournament last December before it was cancelled.

Wright, who was selected fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken in this year's NHL Draft, was named Canada's captain on Sunday.

"I just said, 'We have a lot of guys on this team that are leaders and could be a captain so it's an honour to be the one selected,'" Wright said of what he told the team after it was announced. "I just said, 'I really believe in this group.' It's a tight group. We really bonded over the last couple weeks here. That was the main message."

🇨🇦 will have four alternate captains



Ethan Del Mastro

Dylan Guenther

Nathan Gaucher

Logan Stankoven



Two will wear an “A” when Canada is the home team and two will wear it when Canada is the designated road team pic.twitter.com/L7birqMcUU — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 18, 2022

Wright has one goal and one assist in eight games with the Kraken this season and scored four goals in five games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds during a conditioning stint in the American Hockey League. He's set to centre Canada's top line between projected 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard and 2021 first-round pick Brennan Othmann.

Seattle's Thomas Milic will start in net against Switzerland, leaving Sarnia's Ben Gaudreau to start against Slovakia in Canada's second and final pre-tournament game on Wednesday.

Seattle’s Thomas Milic starts for Team 🇨🇦 in tonight’s first pre-tournament game against 🇨🇭 @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 19, 2022

The Swiss went 1-3 in the group round of the summer tournament and lost 6-3 to Canada in the quarter-finals.

Team Canada's Lines vs. Switzerland

(Based off Sunday's practice)

Othmann - Wright - Bedard

Fantilli - Stankoven - Guenther

Dean - Gaucher - Roy

Schaefer - Bankier - Ostapchuk

Dach

Del Mastro - Zellweger

Allan - Clarke

Korchinski - Matier

Hinds

Gaudreau

Milic