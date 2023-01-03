Must See: Bedard becomes Canada's all-time leader in goals, points at the World Juniors

Only four teams remain as the semifinals of the 2023 World Junior Championship begin this Wednesday with Canada taking on USA in the final game of the day.

After losing their opening game to Czechia on Boxing Day, Canada bounced back with a trio of victories over Germany, Austria and Sweden to finish second in Group A. They went on to the quarter-final where they were matched with Slovakia, winning a 4-3 nail-biter in overtime.

Watch Wednesday's game LIVE at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Regina Pats superstar Connor Bedard scored the game winner - to go along another score and an assist - to add to his record-breaking tournament.

The 17-year-old is now the all-time leader in points and goals for Canada at the World Juniors with 34 and 16 respectively. He also holds the record for most points and assists in a single tournament by a Canadian, as well as most points by a Canadian player under 18 years of age.

Arizona Coyotes winger Dylan Guenther contributed five goals and two assists for seven total points in the tournament so far while Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven added two goals and seven assists for nine points. Thomas Milic took over the goaltending job for Canada and continues to play well, posting a 1.69 GAA over four games.

They will be faced with a head-hot USA team that put on a dominating 11-1 performance in the quarter-final against Germany , including a hat-trick by Arizona Coyotes prospect Logan Cooley. The 18-year-old is now second in goals and points at the tournament, behind Bedard. St. Louis Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud is tied with Cooley for second in goals and is only one point behind his teammate.

Top goalkeeper draft prospect Trey Augustine has also impressed, posting a 1.36 GAA over four games.

This is the first time Canada and the USA meet at the World Juniors since the Americans won 2-0 in Edmonton in 2021 to capture their fifth title.

How to watch 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship: Canada vs. USA

When: Wednesday, Jan. 04

Main Coverage: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5 TSN.ca, TSN App

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.