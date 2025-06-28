Canada women top Spain to advance to 3x3 hoops World Cup semifinal

ULAANBAATAR - Canada's women are off to the semifinals of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

Canada defeated Spain 11-10 on Saturday to advance.

Canada will next face the Netherlands on Sunday, with the third-place game and final going on Monday.

Saicha Grant-Allen led the way for Canada with six points and five rebounds. Paige Crozon added three points and five rebounds.

Spain was led by Vega Gimeno's five points and three rebounds.

Canada defeated Japan 18-6 in a play-in game on Friday to make it into Saturday's quarterfinal. The Canadians had lost their last two group stage games before making a run into the semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2025.