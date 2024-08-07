Canada wraps up round robin at Hlinka Gretzky Cup vs. Sweden on TSN

Canada looks to go a perfect 3-0 in the round robin as they take on Sweden to wrap up the preliminary round at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Watch Canada vs. Sweden LIVE at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Canada is atop Group A with six points while Sweden is just one point behind with five.

On Tuesday night, the Canadians defeated Slovakia 5-1 as Cameron Schmidt and Luca Romano scored two goals each and Émile Guité netted his third of the tournament.

Goaltender Lucas Beckman made his first start of the tournament for Canada, making 27 saves for the victory.

Canada dominated in its first game on Monday, downing Switzerland 10-0 with Cole Reschny scoring two goals with three assists.

Reschny and Guité lead Canada in scoring with five points each followed by Matthew Schaefer and Gavin McKenna with four points.

Sweden boasts three of the top scorers in the tournament with Viktor Klingsell leading the way with 10 and Ivar Stenberg and Milton Gastrin tied for second with eight points each.

Goaltender Love Harenstam has started both games for Sweden thus far, stopping 44 of 48 shots he has faced.

The winner of Group A will face the second-place finisher of Group B in the semifinals on Friday with the bronze- and gold-medal games on Saturday.