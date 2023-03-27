Canadian Bianca Andreescu suffered an apparent leg injury during the second set of her match against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Miami Open on Monday.

Andreescu leaving the court in a wheelchair (unable to put weight on left leg) … retires from the match, of course



Bianca had been playing so well this week — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 28, 2023

Andreescu was injured in the third game of the second set of the Round of 16 match while trying to run down a ball near the baseline. She remained down on the court, before receiving medical attention and leaving the court in a wheelchair.

Alexandrova won the first set of the match 7-6, Andreescu was up 2-0 in the second set when she retired from the match due to the injury.

The match was delayed for an hour by rain in the middle of the opening set.

The 22-year-old Canadian was playing well at the Miami tournament, entering play on Monday with victories over Emma Raducanu, No. 7 Maria Sakkari and Sofia Kenin earlier in the competition.