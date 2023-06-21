Canadian Bo Naylor got his first Major League hit Wednesday night as the Cleveland Guardians took on the Oakland Athletics at Progressive Field.

Starting in just his third MLB game this season, the Mississauga, Ont., native lined an Austin Pruitt fastball over the shortstop's head and into centre field as the Guardians worked to tie Oakland in the eighth inning. His older brother, Josh Naylor, celebrated in the dugout as Naylor's hit forced the eventual tying run to third base. The Guardians would go on to take a 7-6 lead in that inning and won the game by that same score.

Wednesday was the younger Naylor's fourth big league game of the season and third since he was recalled by the team last week. He came into Wednesday hitless in 17 career MLB at-bats. Naylor finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk in the win over Oakland.

In 60 games this season at triple-A Columbus, the 23-year-old was slashing .254/.393/.498 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI.

Naylor is Cleveland's third best prospect according to MLB Pipeline.