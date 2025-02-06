SCHILPARIO - Liliane Gagnon of Quebec City earned a bronze medal in the women's 20-kilometre mass start at the world under-23 cross-country ski championship Thursday.

The Canadian crossed the line in 56 minutes five seconds behind winner Maerta Rosenberg of Sweden in 55:06 and runner-up Eva Ingebrigtsen of Norway in 56.

"I’ve been dreaming of this medal for like a year now, especially after last year when I was so close to the podium a couple of times," Gagnon said. "But to do it in the classic race, that was not in the plans, but really glad it happened, that’s for sure. So, yeah, super stoked."

She was fifth in the race last year in Slovenia.

Gagnon's medal came a day after Edmonton's Alison Mackie took bronze in the junior women's 20k mass start. Mackie was the first Canadian woman to win a world junior medal since 1989.

“We truly are just getting things started as female cross-country skiers in Canada,” Mackie said.

Jasmine Drolet of Rossland, B.C., finished sixth in the women's race Thursday.

Calgary's Tom Stephen was fifth and Xavier McKeever of Canmore, Alta., was seventh in the men's under-23 mass start.

The junior and under-23 championships continue until Sunday's mixed relays.

Drolet, Gagnon, Max Hollman and Derek Deuling were gold medallists in the under-23 mixed relay in Slovenia in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.