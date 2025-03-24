MONTREAL - The Canadian Elite Basketball League is holding an outdoor game this spring.

The Montreal Alliance will host the Ottawa Blackjacks on May 23 at IGA Stadium, an open-air venue.

It will be the first professional five-on-five basketball game held outdoors in Canadian history, according to the CEBL.

The game will be nationally televised on TSN and RDS starting at 8 p.m. ET.

IGA Stadium was the original home of Major League Baseball's Montreal Expos and has also hosted soccer, cricket and other team sports.

It's also the home of the Montreal side of the National Bank Open, Canada's pro tennis tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.