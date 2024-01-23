The Canadian Elite Basketball League unveiled its 2024 regular season schedule Tuesday, again consisting of 100 regular season games to be played in 10 Canadian cities in six provinces this summer.

The league's sixth campaign will kick off on May 21 when the Calgary Surge host the Edmonton Stingers at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

There will be 14 tripleheaders and 20 doubleheaders on the schedule, including a Canada Day doubleheader featuring the Saskatchewan Rattlers against the Stingers at 6pm ET followed by the Niagara River Lions battling the Vancouver Bandits in the late slot.

“It’s an exciting time across the entire CEBL as we look forward to our sixth season of world-class basketball and first-class entertainment,” said Mike Morreale, commissioner and co-founder of the CEBL.

“Our first five seasons have proven that Canada’s domestic talent is among the best in the world, and the CEBL is a mainstay among pro sports leagues in North America. Opening the 2024 season at Calgary’s Saddledome is an exciting reflection of the continued growth of Canada’s professional basketball league.”

The 2023 CEBL Champion Scarborough Shooting Stars will open with three games on the road before returning to Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for their home opener and championship celebration on Saturday, June 1, against the River Lions.

There are eight first-ever visits to respective cities/venues for the following teams in 2024 (listed in chronological order):

- Scarborough at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre) – Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. local / 8:30 p.m. ET

- Ottawa at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre) – Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. local / 8:30 p.m. ET

- Winnipeg at Niagara (Meridian Centre) – Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m. ET

- Saskatchewan at Brampton (CAA Centre) – Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET

- Brampton at Calgary (WinSport Event Centre) – Sunday, June 16 at 3 p.m. local / 5 p.m. ET

- Calgary at Ottawa (TD Place Arena) – Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m. ET

- Brampton at Edmonton (Edmonton Expo Centre) – Sunday, July 7 at 4 p.m. local / 6 p.m. ET

- Calgary at Scarborough (Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre) – Sunday, July 28 at 7 p.m. ET

The 2024 season culminates at 2024 Championship Weekend in Montreal from August 9-11, where host Montreal, along with the top-ranked team from the Western Conference, will automatically be seeded into the Conference Finals at Championship Weekend.

The 2024 broadcast schedule with all nationally televised games on TSN will be announced at a later date. For the full 2024 CEBL schedule, you can visit cebl.ca/schedule.