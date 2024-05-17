Featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain has been added to UFC 303, joining fellow Canadians Gillian (The Savage) Robertson and Marc-Andre (Powerbar) Barriault on Irish star Conor McGregor's comeback fight card.

Jourdain (15-7-1) will take on Brazil's Jean (Lord) Silva on the June 29 mixed martial arts show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old from Beloeil, Que., is coming off a split-decision loss to American Sean (The Sniper) Woodson at UFC 297 in January in Toronto. The 28-29, 29-28, 29-28 decision drew boos from the crowd and Jourdain left the cage shaking his head.

At five foot nine, Jourdain was giving up five inches in height and nine inches in reach to Woodson, who had an 80-60 edge in significant strikes, according to UFC Stats.

Jourdain is 6-6-1 in the UFC, making his debut in the promotion in May 2019.

Robertson (13-8-0) takes on Michelle (The Karate Hottie) Waterson-Gomez (18-12-0), ranked 13th among strawweight contenders, while Barriault (16-7-0 with one no-contest) takes on American middleweight Joe (Bodybagz) Pyfer (13-3-0).

Robertson has dropped out of the rankings recently, with others moving up.

UFC 303 marks McGregor's first fight since UFC 264 in July 2021 when the Irish star broke his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin (The Diamond) Poirier.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, and Chandler, a former Bellator lightweight title-holder, have been on a collision course since serving as rival coaches on Season 31 of "The Ultimate Fighter."

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024