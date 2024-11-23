CHONGQING, China — Canadian figure skaters Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha won ice dance silver at the Cup of China on the Grand Prix circuit Saturday.

Lajoie and Lagha captured their second medal of the Grand Prix season after also claiming silver at Skate Canada in Halifax.

The Canadians scored a season-best 205.16 points. World bronze medallists Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy captured gold (209.13) while Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko of the United States took bronze (198.18).

In the pairs competition, Canada's Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud skated to bronze.

The duo set a season-best total of 188.74, behind Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy (211.05) and Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany (209.36).

Two-time Canadian champion Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ont., placed seventh in the women’s event. Reigning men's national champion Wesley Chiu, of Vancouver, withdrew due to injury.

The Grand Prix Final is set for Dec. 5-8 in Grenoble, France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.