Canadian flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius will face American Tracy Cortez on a UFC Fight Night card in September in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., who trains in Niagara Falls, Ont., has won her last two outings, earning decisions over American Miranda (Fear The) Maverick last month at UFC 289 in Vancouver, and Brazil's Gabrielle (Gabi) Fernandes in February in Las Vegas.

Jasudavicius (9-2-0) is 3-01-0 in the UFC since earning her contract on Dana White's Contender Series in September 2021. She won her UFC debut in January 2022 with a decision over American Kay Hansen at UFC 270 before losing a decision to Brazil's Natalia Silva in June 2022.

Cortez (10-1-0) has won all four UFC outings and is on a 10-fight win streak.

The main event on the Sept. 18 card at T-Mobile Arena is a flyweight title rematch between Mexico's Alexa Grasso and Kyrgyzstan's Valentina (Bullet) Shevchenko.

Grasso dethroned Shevchenko in March at UFC 285, submitting the longtime champion in the fourth round. Shevchenko had defended the 125-pound title seven times since winning it at UFC 231 in Toronto in December 2018 via unanimous decision over Poland's Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2021.