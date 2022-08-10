HARRISON, N.J. — Less than a week after being waived by the Houston Dynamo, Canadian international forward Tyler Pasher has landed with the New York Red Bulls.

The 28-year-old from Elmira, Ont., made 39 appearances for over the last two seasons with the Dynamo with six goals and three assists. He has made 17 MLS appearances this season, including five starts, while adding two goals and one assist before being waived last Friday.

The Red Bulls are his fourth MLS team, following stints with Toronto FC, Sporting Kansas City and Houston. But soccer took him to England at an early age.

Growing up, Pasher got to work with coach Eddie Edgar, the father of former Canadian international defender David Edgar.

David Edgar was with England's Newcastle and his father would sometimes take local players over to train with the Newcastle academy. Pasher was one of them.

He had seven years worth of training stints in Newcastle, going over during breaks in school. But work permit and personal issues brought him back to Canada, where he joined the TFC academy

He made a first-team appearance in July 2012 in Toronto’s friendly against England’s Liverpool at the Rogers Centre, and wore the captain’s armband in the second half.

Leaving TFC, he signed as an 18-year-old with Finland’s Kemi Kings, now known as Kemi City FC.

He returned to North America, working his way up from Lansing United and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to Swope Park Rangers, Sporting Kansas City’s affiliate now known as Sporting Kansas City 2.

Moving up to the first team, Pasher made one appearance for Sporting Kansas City in 2017 but had his option declined after the season.

Pasher moved down to the USL and rebuilt his career with Indy Eleven, collecting 23 goals and six assists in 50 appearances — 10 goals and two assists in 15 appearances in 2020.

Pasher has won two caps for Canada at the senior level and has also represented the country at various youth levels. He made his senior national team debut in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 16, 2021, against Haiti.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10. 2022.