Canadian guard Kia Nurse said goodbye to the Phoenix Mercury organization in a Twitter post on Thursday.

“Thank you to the Mercury Organization for the opportunity to play in the Valley the last two years,” Nurse wrote in the note. “I’m so appreciative of all of your support on and off the court especially throughout my rehab.”

Nurse missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL she suffered in a 2021 WNBA playoff semifinal game against the Las Vegas Aces.

The 26-year-old appeared in 32 games for the Mercury during the 2021 season and averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.1 minutes per game.

Nurse returned from injury to average 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists for Canada at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

She posted a team-high 19 points in Canada's bronze medal game loss to Australia to close out the tournament.

The Mercury acquired Nurse in February of 2021, along with Megan Walker, in a deal with the New York Liberty for two first-round picks.

The Liberty selected Nurse with the 10th overall pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft and she spent the first three years of her career with the organization.