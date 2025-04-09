ČESKÉ BUDĚJOVICE - Goaltender Kristen Campbell will start for Canada in its women's world hockey championship opener Thursday against Finland.

Campbell's first start in a world championship will be the third of her career with the national team, and eighth appearance in a game for Canada.

The 27-year-old from Brandon, Man., has been Canada's third goalie in the last four world championships and the 2022 Olympic Games.

Canada's head coach Troy Ryan said Wednesday he wants to give Ann-Renee Desbiens, Canada's starter in those finals, more time to get game ready.

Desbiens missed the Montreal Victoire's last three PWHL games before the international break because of a lower-body injury.

The 30-year-old was a full participant in Canada's back-to-back skates Tuesday and Wednesday in Ceske Budejovic, Czechia

"It's not necessarily injury related. In my mind, it's more preparation to get her sharp," Ryan said.

"I don't think this injury has changed our perception of what Ann can bring to this. She's played a lot of the key moments for us and will continue to in this event as well."

Emerance Maschmeyer, Canada's No. 2 in recent tournaments, was left off the world championship roster after sustaining a lower-body injury in a March 11 game with the Ottawa Charge. She was placed on long-term injury reserve.

University of Minnesota-Duluth sophomore Eve Gascon of Terrebone, Que., drew in on the national team for the first time in her career.

Canada faces Switzerland on Friday. The defending champions conclude the preliminary round with another back-to-back Sunday and Monday against the United States and host Czechs respectively.

Campbell is in her second season as starter for the PWHL's Sceptres in Toronto where she's also coached by Ryan.

Her record this season is 9-7-2-1 with a goals-against average of 2.23 and save percentage of .913.

She was named the PWHL's goalie of the year in the league's inaugural season with a 16-6 record, a 1.99 goals-against average and save percentage of .927.

Campbell's 2-3 with the national team. Her last international start was a rough outing in Game 1 of the Rivalry Series against the United States in November. She allowed five goals on 15 shots and was replaced by Desbiens.

Campbell backstopped Canada to a Rivalry Series win in Game 4 in 2022 with 21 saves in a 3-2 victory.

She posted a 13-save shutout in Canada's 8-0 blanking of Finland in an exhibition game in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.