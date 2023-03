Canadian Hockey on TSN National Broadcast Schedule

Check out TSN's national broadcast schedule, with more tournament coverage and channel designations to follow.

2023 World Women's Championship Date Teams Time (ET) Network Wednesday, April 5, 2023 France vs. Finland 11am TSN Wednesday, April 5, 2023 USA vs. Japan 3pm TSN Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Canada vs. Switzerland 6:30pm TSN Thursday, April 6, 2023 Germany vs. Sweden 11am TSN Thursday, April 6, 2023 Japan vs. Czechia 3pm TSN Thursday, April 6, 2023 France vs. Hungary 7pm TSN Friday, April 7, 2023 Switzerland vs. USA 11am TSN Friday, April 7, 2023 Finland vs. Germany 3pm TSN Friday, April 7, 2023 Czechia vs. Canada 6:30pm TSN Saturday, April 8, 2023 Sweden vs. Hungary 11am TSN Saturday, April 8, 2023 Japan vs. Canada 6:30pm TSN Sunday, April 9, 2023 Finland vs. Sweden 11am TSN Sunday, April 9, 2023 USA vs. Czechia 3pm TSN Sunday, April 9, 2023 Germany vs. France 7pm TSN Monday, April 10, 2023 Hungary vs. Finland 11am TSN Monday, April 10, 2023 Switzerland vs. Japan 3pm TSN Monday, April 10, 2023 Canada vs. USA 6:30pm TSN Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Hungary vs. Germany 11am TSN Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Sweden vs. France 3pm TSN Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Czechia vs. Switzerland 7pm TSN Thursday, April 13, 2023 Quarterfinal 10am TSN Thursday, April 13, 2023 Quarterfinal 1:30pm TSN Thursday, April 13, 2023 Quarterfinal 4:30pm TSN Thursday, April 13, 2023 Quarterfinal 8:30pm TSN Friday, April 14, 2023 Placement 3pm TSN Friday, April 14, 2023 Placement 7pm TSN Saturday, April 15, 2023 Semifinal Noon TSN Saturday, April 15, 2023 Semifinal 3:30pm TSN Sunday, April 16, 2023 Placement 9am TSN Sunday, April 16, 2023 Bronze Medal 3pm TSN Sunday, April 16, 2023 Gold Medal 6:30pm TSN 2023 World Men's Championship Date Teams Time (ET) Network Friday, May 12, 2023 Finland vs. USA 9am TSN Friday, May 12, 2023 Slovakia vs. Czechia 9am TSN Friday, May 12, 2023 Sweden vs. Germany 1pm TSN Friday, May 12, 2023 Latvia vs. Canada 1pm TSN Saturday, May 13, 2023 France vs. Austria 5am TSN Saturday, May 13, 2023 Switzerland vs. Slovenia 5am TSN Saturday, May 13, 2023 Hungary vs. Denmark 9am TSN Saturday, May 13, 2023 Norway vs. Kazakhstan 9am TSN Saturday, May 13, 2023 Germany vs. Finland 1pm TSN Saturday, May 13, 2023 Slovakia vs. Latvia 1pm TSN Sunday, May 14, 2023 USA vs. Hungary 5am TSN Sunday, May 14, 2023 Slovenia vs. Canada 5am TSN Sunday, May 14, 2023 France vs. Denmark 9am TSN Sunday, May 14, 2023 Norway vs. Switzerland 9am TSN Sunday, May 14, 2023 Sweden vs. Austria 1pm TSN Sunday, May 14, 2023 Czechia vs. Kazakhstan 1pm TSN Monday, May 15, 2023 Germany vs. USA 9am TSN Monday, May 15, 2023 Slovakia vs. Canada 9am TSN Monday, May 15, 2023 Finland vs. Sweden 1pm TSN Monday, May 15, 2023 Czechia vs. Latvia 1pm TSN Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Denmark vs. Austria 9am TSN Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Slovenia vs. Norway 9am TSN Tuesday, May 16, 2023 France vs. Hungary 1pm TSN Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan 1pm TSN Wednesday, May 17, 2023 USA vs. Austria 9am TSN Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Czechia vs. Slovenia 9am TSN Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Finland vs. France 1pm TSN Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Switzerland vs. Slovakia 1pm TSN Thursday, May 18, 2023 Hungary vs. Sweden 9am TSN Thursday, May 18, 2023 Latvia vs. Norway 9am TSN Thursday, May 18, 2023 Denmark vs. Germany 1pm TSN Thursday, May 18, 2023 Canada vs. Kazakhstan 1pm TSN Friday, May 19, 2023 Hungary vs. Finland 9am TSN Friday, May 19, 2023 Latvia vs. Slovenia 9am TSN Friday, May 19, 2023 Austria vs. Germany 1pm TSN Friday, May 19, 2023 Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia 1pm TSN Saturday, May 20, 2023 USA vs. Denmark 5am TSN Saturday, May 20, 2023 Norway vs. Czechia 5am TSN Saturday, May 20, 2023 Austria vs. Finland 9am TSN Saturday, May 20, 2023 Canada vs. Switzerland 9am TSN Saturday, May 20, 2023 Sweden vs. France 1pm TSN Saturday, May 20, 2023 Slovenia vs. Slovakia 1pm TSN Sunday, May 21, 2023 Germany vs. Hungary 9am TSN Sunday, May 21, 2023 Kazakhstan vs. Latvia 9am TSN Sunday, May 21, 2023 USA vs. France 1pm TSN Sunday, May 21, 2023 Czechia vs. Switzerland 1pm TSN Monday, May 22, 2023 Denmark vs. Sweden 9am TSN Monday, May 22, 2023 Canada vs. Norway 9am TSN Monday, May 22, 2023 Austria vs. Hungary 1pm TSN Monday, May 22, 2023 Kazakhstan vs. Slovenia 1pm TSN Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Germany vs. France 5am TSN Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Slovakia bs. Norway 5am TSN Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Sweden vs. USA 9am TSN Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Canada vs. Czechia 9am TSN Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Finland vs. Denmark 1pm TSN Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Switzerland vs. Latvia 1pm TSN Thursday, May 25, 2023 Quarterfinal TBD TSN Thursday, May 25, 2023 Quarterfinal TBD TSN Thursday, May 25, 2023 Quarterfinal TBD TSN Thursday, May 25, 2023 Quarterfinal TBD TSN Saturday, May 27, 2023 Semifinal TBD TSN Saturday, May 27, 2023 Semifinal TBD TSN Sunday, May 28, 2023 Bronze Medal TBD TSN Sunday, May 28, 2023 Gold Medal TBD TSN

Schedule subject to change