John Metchie III has officially been cleared for training camp with the Houston Texans.

The wide receiver from Brampton, Ont., missed his entire rookie season in 2022 after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said in January there was a chance he could be ready for the start of the off-season program.

Metchie was a second-round pick (44th overall) in last year's draft and the first Canadian off the board after a three-year career at Alabama.

The 23-year-old had 96 receptions, 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in his junior season for the Crimson Tide in 2021 before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in the SEC title game.

He is a two-time winner (2020, 2021) of the Jon Cornish Award which recognizes the top Canadian in NCAA football.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.