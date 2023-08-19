The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Saturday that Canadian wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Barker will make his season debut against the BC Lions on Sunday.

The 24-year-old underwent a procedure to repair a torn labrum in May and was projected to miss the first three months of the season.

A product of the University of Guelph and native of Mississauga, Ont., Schaffer-Barker hauled in a career-high 68 passes for a team-best 960 yards in his second season with the Green and White.

He was the Riders' nominee for the Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2022.