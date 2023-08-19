Canadian WR Schaffer-Baker set to make season debut against Lions
Published
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Saturday that Canadian wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Barker will make his season debut against the BC Lions on Sunday.
The 24-year-old underwent a procedure to repair a torn labrum in May and was projected to miss the first three months of the season.
Back in the kitchen 👨🍳#ALLINGREEN pic.twitter.com/FuNJM4G32N— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) August 19, 2023
A product of the University of Guelph and native of Mississauga, Ont., Schaffer-Barker hauled in a career-high 68 passes for a team-best 960 yards in his second season with the Green and White.
He was the Riders' nominee for the Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2022.