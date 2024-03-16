ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Canada's Kim Boutin won gold in the women's 500-metre final Saturday at the ISU world short-track speedskating championships.

Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., posted a winning time of 42.626 seconds. Dutch skater Xandra Velzeboer, the defending champion, was second (42.833) ahead of American Kristen Santos-Griswold (42.929).

The gold medal was Boutin's first at a world championship, having finished second six times and third on seven other occasions.

Jordan Pierre-Gilles, also of Sherbrooke, took third in the men's event in 52.289 seconds, ahead of fourth-place finisher Steven Dubois of Laval, Que. (55.412). China's Lin Xiaojun was first in 41.592 second, with Denis Nikisha of Kazakhstan second in 41.676.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.