LAS VEGAS — American Steve (Mean Machine) Garcia extended his win streak to five with a first-round stoppage of Canadian featherweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday.

Garcia (17-5-0) went down early after a stumble, allowing Nelson to take his back. But Garcia, controlling Nelson's hands, was able to avoid damage. Nelson lost position after trying unsuccessfully for an armbar, allowing Garcia to strike from above.

Garcia scored with elbows from top position, including a nasty blow that knocked the sitting Nelson to the ground at the fence. The American kept punching until referee Mark Smith stepped in with 61 seconds remaining in the round.

Garcia had a 22-1 edge in significant strikes, according to UFC Stats.

The main event at the UFC Apex saw American Sean Brady, ranked eighth among welterweight contenders, win a unanimous decision over No. 6 Gilbert Burns of Brazil.

Garcia's run of five victories, all by knockout, came after losing two of his first three fights in the mixed martial arts promotion. He replaced the injured Calvin (The Boston Finisher) Kattar in early August as Nelson's opponent.

Nelson (16-6-1) came into fight unbeaten in his last four UFC outings (3-0-1) with wins over American Bill (Senor Perfecto) Algeo, Mexico's Fernando (The Brave) Padilla and American Blake (El Animal) Bilder and a draw with (The Korean Superboy) Doo Ho Choi.

But the five-foot-11 Canadian failed to make the featherweight non-title weight limit of 146 pounds, weighing in at 148.5. That meant he had to forfeit a portion of his purse to Garcia, who weighed in at 145.5.

"One of our streaks had to end tonight. It wasn't going to be mine," said Garcia, who said he planned to "go fishing and play golf" after the bout.

The six-foot Garcia went into the fight with a four-inch reach advantage over Nelson.

The 33-year-old Nelson, who calls Huntsville, Ont., home but divides his time with his training base in Stoney Creek, Ont., lost four of his first five UFC outings before going on his winning run.

