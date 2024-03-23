Canadian snowboarder Liam Brearley won the gold medal in a World Cup slopestyle event Saturday.

Brearley, 20, of Gravenhurst, Ont., scored 89.93 points to finish ahead of Japan's Taiga Hasegawa (85.31). Australian Valentino Gueseli was third (83.77).

Brearley also captured the overall title.

Laurie Blouin of Quebec City was fourth in the women's event with 70.28 points. Austria's Anna Gasser won the bronze medal with 71.08 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.