Henderson makes a switch to TaylorMade Canadian LPGA Tour star announces equipment change ahead of her first event of the season, Bob Weeks writes.

Brooke Henderson is changing her golf equipment.

The 12-time winner on the LPGA Tour announced on Wednesday that she will play a full complement of TaylorMade golf clubs in the new season, which begins this week in Orlando.

“As a player, consistency with my driver and control with my irons are key,” Henderson said in a press release. “I love hitting driver because power is a big part of my game, and Stealth 2 Plus has helped me add distance, which is always great. With the irons and wedges, I could quickly feel how much control I had with each swing. I’m excited for a full season with TaylorMade equipment in the bag and to continue building on what we started with golf ball.”

Last year, Henderson started using a TaylorMade ball, the TP5x, and glove. Now she has completed the move in terms of equipment. In her bag, she’ll carry the Stealth 2 Plus driver (nine degrees), a Stealth 2 3-wood, 5-wood, and hybrid, along with the P-790 irons, three Milled Grind wedges (50, 54 and 60 degrees) and a Spider GT centre-shafted putter.

“Brooke is a terrific athlete and one of the fiercest competitors in the game,” said David Abeles, TaylorMade’s president and CEO, “and we are excited to see her continue to excel on the course while representing TaylorMade. She is already one of the most recognizable and successful athletes on the LPGA Tour. The sky is the limit for Brooke to be able to elevate her game and profile within the world of golf.”

The Smiths Falls, Ont., golfer will carry a TaylorMade bag and also have the equipment company’s logo on her headwear.

Henderson joins Nelly Korda as recent converts to TaylorMade equipment. Korda’s move was announced on Monday/

First it was the golf ball. Now it's the whole bag. 💯



After watching @BrookeHenderson pick up a win and a major title with #TP5x, we can’t wait to watch what she has in store with a full lineup of TM clubs in her bag. #TeamTaylorMade #BeyondDriven pic.twitter.com/O89HV6jEEs — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) January 18, 2023

Henderson has used PING clubs for the entirety of her career and for several years, had that company’s logo on her visor. The switch will mark a significant transition, but the 25-year-old went through intensive off-season testing and fitting to ensure an easy change.

“Overall the process was very smooth,” she said.

She added that the performance of the golf ball over the past season that saw her win twice, including a major, gave her confidence that the clubs would be equally beneficial.

Henderson is scheduled to start her season on Thursday at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club. She said that she is excited to get the new equipment into competition, especially two particular clubs.

“I’m really looking forward to both the driver and the putter this week,” Henderson stated. “If I can make some consistent swings with the driver and make a couple putts, it should be a fun week.”