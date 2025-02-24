Canadian men's basketball team advances to AmeriCup despite loss to Mexico

SAN LUIS POTOSÍ CITY - Canada's senior men's basketball team endured a 90-minute delay at the start of the game, and then worked through a couple on-court issues of their own before dropping a 98-94 decision to Mexico on Monday in a FIBA Men's AmeriCup Qualifier game.

Despite the loss, Canada still finished first in Pool C with a 4-2 record and punched its ticket to this summer's AmeriCup.

Mfiondu Kabengele led the Canadian attack with 24 points and eight rebounds, while Jahvon Henry-Blair had 16 points and Isiaha Mike had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Kabengele missed both foul shots with a chance to tie the game at 96-96 with six seconds left.

Pako Cruz had a game-high 30 points for Mexico, which needed to beat Canada by at least 17 points to advance to the AmeriCup championship. Karim Rodriguez had 14 points for the hosts, while Gabriel Giron added 12.

The start of the game was delayed due to a reported "technical issue" to a shot clock. Canada led 29-26 after the first quarter but trailed 54-51 at halftime. Canada took a 71-69 lead into the final quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.