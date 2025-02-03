Canadian men's curling championship to return to St. John's next year

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Canadian men's curling championship will return to St. John's, N.L., next year.

Curling Canada says the 2026 Montana's Brier will be held Feb. 27-March 8 at the Mary Brown's Centre.

The playdowns will begin five days after the closing ceremony at the Milan Olympics.

St. John's-based skip Brad Gushue made the announcement this morning at a Montana's restaurant in the city.

Gushue won his first Brier the last time St. John's hosted in 2017.

The 2025 Brier will begin Feb. 28 in Kelowna, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025.