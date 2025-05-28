LANGFORD - Canadian men's rugby sevens head coach Sean White will leave his role with the team in July, Rugby Canada said Wednesday.

The change will be made upon the conclusion of the first term of his contract, the organization said in a statement.

"On behalf of Rugby Canada, I would like to thank Sean for his hard work and dedication to the men’s program and the work he did in developing our players,” said Rugby Canada CEO Nathan Bombrys. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

After a season-ending review, Rugby Canada said it was decided a change "would be in the best interest of qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics and redefining the team’s role within international men’s rugby."

The Canadian men were relegated from the elite HSBC SVNS circuit last June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.