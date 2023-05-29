Canadian Mike Soroka took the mound in an MLB game for the first time in nearly three years Monday night as the Atlanta Braves battled the Athletics in Oakland.

The Calgary native went six innings and allowed four runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts, throwing 83 pitches. Soroka struck out his first batter and held the A's off the scoreboard for the first four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth, allowing an RBI single to Esteury Ruiz and a three-run homer to Ryan Noda, which gave Oakland a 4-1 lead. Soroka got the next two hitters out in the fifth and had a clean sixth before giving way to Will Smith the following inning.

Regardless of the results, Monday's start was a milestone for the 25-year-old. He originally tore his Achilles tendon in August of 2020 while going to cover first base on a ground ball to the right side, immediately ending his season. He then re-injured himself while rehabbing the following year, ending any hope of a return in 2021.

Soroka then set his sights on a late-season return in 2022 but an elbow injury caused him to miss his second full season in a row. Finally healthy for spring training this season, he suffered a hamstring strain in February and delayed his return to the Braves’ rotation even longer.

Now, after nearly three years, 1,029 days and countless hours of rehab, Soroka is finally back on a big league mound.

In eight minor league outings this season, the 6-foot-5 right-hander went 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35.1 innings pitched for triple-A Gwinnett.

Soroka owns a 2.86 career ERA across three MLB seasons and finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2019.