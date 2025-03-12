LIVIGNO - Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury secured his 99th World Cup win by claiming the season-ending duel moguls event Wednesday.

Kingsbury, competing on the same course that will be used at next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics, outdueled Japanese rival Ikuma Horishima in the final. Filip Gravenfors of Sweden captured bronze.

The 32-year-old Kingsbury won silver at the 2014 Olympics, gold in 2018, and silver in 2022 in the individual moguls.

Dual moguls will make its Olympic debut next year.

With the victory, Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., secured his third Crystal Globe this year, his 29th overall, as the dual moguls champion.

The Canadian had already won the individual moguls title, as well as the overall title.

“It feels awesome," Kingsbury said post-race. "I knew it was a good course for me. I like steeper courses, I’ve always done better in them. It’s pretty tiring, when you ski finals, super finals. But I’m very happy I felt that my skiing was getting better and better.

"We're at 99 now, so next win is 100 which is pretty crazy. Too bad that (was) the last race of the season, but Ruka (next season) is coming up."

Australia's Charlotte Wilson won the women's event, with American Jaelin Kauf second and France's Perrine Laffont third. Maia Schwinghammer, of Saskatoon, finished ninth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2025.