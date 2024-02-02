DEER VALLEY RESORT, Utah — Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury captured his 87th World Cup victory in the individual moguls event on Thursday, becoming the most successful skier in the history of the International Ski Federation.

Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., earned a total of 82.17 points, to secure his 12th podium of the season

Japan's Ikuma Horishima (79.15) finished second ahead of Sweden's Filip Gravenfors (78.80).

With the win, Kingsbury became the most decorated skier in the Olympic disciplines of the World Cup, surpassing Swedish alpine racer Ingemar Stenmark.

Kingsbury also extended his lead in the overall moguls standings, although Horishima currently holds a 30-point lead in the individual moguls category.

"To get to a number that no man has done in the sport of skiing, in any discipline, I feel very lucky to be there,” Kingsbury said after his win. “It’s a pretty special day.”

The final World Cup individual competition will be held March 8 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and Kingsbury needs to place at least two podium places hire than Horishima to claim the Crystal Globe.

"It's going to be difficult because (Horishima) can be at his best at any time," Kingsbury said. "He's in the situation that I was before — he has to protect his yellow bib and I am the chaser now. It's the opposite of what it has been for the last few years. It's going to be exciting."

The World Cup in Deer Valley continues Saturday with the dual moguls competition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.