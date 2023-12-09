IDRE FJÄLL, Sweden — Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury completed his World Cup golden sweep by winning the men's dual moguls competition on Saturday.

Kingsbury, who picked up his first win of the season on Friday in men's moguls, out-duelled Sweden's Rasmus Stegfeldt to claim gold in the dual event.

"I've achieved a few doubles in my career, but this one is special, especially since the Swedes are strong right now," said Kingsbury.

Ikuma Horishima of Japan won bronze by beating Sweden's Walter Wallberg in the small final.

"Walter had beaten me in Val St-Côme (in January), so I had that extra bit of motivation against him in the semifinal," said Kingsbury.

The 31-year-old Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., now has 82 career World Cup victories in 138 starts, with two gold and one bronze so far this season.

In the women's dual moguls competition, American Jaelin Kauf won gold, while Rino Yanagimoto of Japan claimed silver and Australia's Jakara Anthony took bronze.

The World Cup tour continues next weekend at Alpe d'Huez, France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.