The Indianapolis Colts announced that Canadian tight end Nikola Kalinic was among five players waived by the team on Thursday.

We have waived DE Kameron Cline, TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Forrest Rhyne, DT Chris Williams, and TE Jalen Wydermyer. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 4, 2023

The 26-year-old Toronto, Ont., native joined the Colts practice/reserve squad last season after being released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to pursue an opportunity in the NFL.

Kalinic made his NFL debut in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders and played in seven games for the Colts in 2022.

The York University product was selected in second round (10th overall) by the Tiger-Cats in the 2019 CFL Draft and played 30 games for the Tiger-Cats over two CFL seasons, catching 23 passes for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Alongside Kalinic, the Colts waived defensive end Kameron Cline, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, defensive tackle Chris Williams and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.