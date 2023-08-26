Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke suffered a lower-body injury in the second quarter and did not return in the Ohio Bobcats' 20-13 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday night.

The Oakville, Ont., native was working in the Bobcats' pocket when he was swallowed by an Aztec defender.

Rourke remained down on the field for several moments but jogged off under his own power.

Rourke's 2022 season came to an early finish after he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Junior pivot led the Mid-American Conference with 3,256 yards for 24 touchdowns and four interceptions, earning MAC Offensive Player of the Year and conference First-Team honours and was also awarded the Vern Smith Leadership Award.

Rourke's excellence stretched beyond the MAC as he trailed Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (3,328) for the 22nd most passing yards in the FBS.

Ohio did not immediately provide an update on Rourke.

Rourke had completed eight passes for 75 yards prior to his exit.

Ohio's backup pivot C.J. Harris assumed the quarterbacking duties and completed 18 passes for 203 yards and three interceptions.