Canadian Olympian Tessa Virtue is engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly.

Virtue, a three-time Olympic gold medallist in ice dance and team figure skating, made the announcement on the Without Losing Your Cool podcast released Tuesday.

Rielly and Virtue have been together for three years and met through mutual, the 33-year-old told host Shantelle Bisson.

Virtue won a total of five medals during Olympic career with partner Scott Moir and three world championship golds. The duo announced their retirement in 2019.

Rielly, 28, is in his 10th season with the Maple Leafs, having been drafted by the team fifth overall in 2012.