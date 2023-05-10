The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender Matt Tomkins to a two-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Wednesday.

Tomkins, who started three of five games for Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, had one season remaining on his contract with Farjestads BK Karlstad in Sweden.

The 28-year-old posted a 20-12 record this season with a .911 save percentage and a 2.53 goals-against average. He had a 3-4 record in the postseason, posting a .905 save percentage and a 2.68 GAA.

Tomkins went 2-1 as Canada's starter at the Beijing Games, posting a .962 save percentage and a 1.01 GAA with a shutout. Canada was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Sweden, despite Tomkins stopping 24 of 25 shots in the 2-0 loss.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2012 draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Tomkins played for the ECHL's Indy Fuel and AHL's Rockford IceHogs from 2017-2021 but has never appeared in a game at the NHL level.