CALGARY - Olympic men's hockey coach Jon Cooper says having all the players that won the NHL's Four Nations Face-Off at a camp in Calgary gives Canada a leg up on its preparation for the 2026 Olympic Games next February.

Of the 42 players invited to an off-ice orientation camp, 23 won last February's Four Nations with Cooper behind the bench. Canada's Olympic roster will be 25 players.

Cooper says there will be intense competition for spots on the Canadian men's team.

He compares the process of choosing a roster to improving a Ferrari car.

NHL players return to the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014.

Canada opens the tournament against Czechia on Feb. 12 in Milan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.