CFL Insiders: Rourke won't sign with an NFL team just for the sake of doing it

Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke has pushed his NFL workouts back a week due to illness, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Lalji notes that Rourke got the flu while travelling back from Regina last week.

Nathan Rourke is pushing his NFL workouts back to next week. Rourke got the flu coming back from Regina last week (not foot related).



Also #Stamps OL Julian Good-Jones worked out for the Eagles today. #FlyEaglesFly @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 21, 2022

The 24-year-old Rourke threw for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over just 10 games in 2022 after missing half the season with a foot injury. The second-year pivot had a completion percentage of 78.7 per cent which was a CFL record.

Rourke was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian last week after his breakout season.

While Rourke won't be on the field until next week, Lalji adds that Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones worked out for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.