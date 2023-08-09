With a new starting quarterback, offensive coordinator and the return of veteran receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux, the Edmonton Elks will try once again Thursday to end their record streak of 21 consecutive home losses.

The odds appear stacked against Edmonton, who will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after their dominant 50-14 win over the BC Lions last week.

Canadian Tre Ford was named the Elks new starter last week, days after Jarious Jackson was promoted to offensive coordinator, replacing Stephen McAdoo, who was moved to an advisory role with the team.

Ford will become the third player to start at quarterback for the Elks this season, with Taylor Cornelius and Jarret Doege each commanding the offence at times through the first eight games.

Working in Ford's favour will be the return of Arceneaux, who missed the past six games with a knee injury.

The 35-year-old wide receiver hopes to bring a steadying presence to the winless Elks, calling on his teammates to not to overthink their situation.

“You’re a team that’s 0-8, you think you can win it on your own and you start to press, you start to panic. Not panic in a bad way, but you’re in panic mode, trying to figure out how can I hurry up and make a play, instead of letting the play come to you. And now you’re out there chasing ghosts,” Arceneaux told the Edmonton Sun. “You’re chasing something that’s not out there because the competition is within you. And mentally, when you’re defeated, it’s hard to play football.

"You’ve already got to go against your opponent, you’re dealing with the refs, you’re dealing with whatever environment it is with fans, so don’t make it harder than it should be. That’s how I look at it. There’s already enough stacked against you. Go out there and make your job as easy as possible by knowing alignment, assignment, execute. That’s the principles of football - alignment, assignment, execute - one play at a time for 50 to 60 plays or how many snaps you get.

“One play at a time and we just have to finish, you see. That’s the thing. We had plenty of teams on the ropes but we couldn’t finish.”

The Elks are currently last in the CFL in points for (105), offensive points (99) and net offence (2,474 yards). Among their losses have been a four-point loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 1 and a one-point loss to the Riders last month.

Edmonton suffered a 28-14 loss the Blue Bombers on July 20 and are coming off a 27-0 blowout defeat to the Lions in their most recent game on July 29.

Selected eighth overall in the 2022 CFL Draft, Ford made two starts last season before suffering a collarbone injury. He would make one more start after returning, finishing the year with two touchdowns and five interceptions.