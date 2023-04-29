London, Ont.'s Brown brothers are now both in the NFL as after Sydney was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 66th overall pick, Chase was drafted in the fifth round, 163rd overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brown led the Power Five as a running back with 1,643 yards in 12 games for the Fighting Illini. He finished second overall in NCAA rushing yards to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s DeWayne McBride (1,713 yards).

Brown was named the unanimous winner of the 2022 Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in NCAA Football.

The Canadian duo combined to help lead the Fighting Illini to an 8-4 record - their best season since 2007 - and second place in the Big Ten West.