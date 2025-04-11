Canadian rugby sevens men win three straight at Challenger Series event in Poland

KRAKOW - Canada's men posted wins over Madagascar, Japan and Portugal on Friday to advance to the semifinals of World Rugby's second-tier Challenger Series.

Canada defeated Madagascar 29-24 before downing Japan 40-10 and Portugal 17-10 in moving one step closer to regaining its place on the elite HSBC SVNS circuit.

The Canadian men arrived in Poland atop the Challenge Series sevens standings after finishing second and third in the first two events, both in Cape Town. Germany was second, followed by Portugal, Chile and Samoa.

Canada finished runner-up in the opening round, beaten 33-7 by Chile in the final. The Canadians were third in the second round, defeating Japan 28-15 in the consolation final.

The top four teams after the Poland stop earn a spot in a promotion/relegation tournament May 3-4 in Carson, Calif., battling the bottom four teams from the HSBC SVNS to decide four spots in next season's HSBC SVNS field.

Canada, which finished last in the 12-team elite HSBC SVNS circuit last year, was relegated from the top tier after a 22-14 loss to Spain in June.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2025.